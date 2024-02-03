Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,888 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

