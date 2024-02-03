Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,523 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $233.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

