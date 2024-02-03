Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.01. 302,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 641,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $417,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

