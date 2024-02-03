Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.03 and last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 555333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.88.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.1075949 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

