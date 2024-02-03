Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.37

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 657565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after buying an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

