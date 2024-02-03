nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.20

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 522944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.