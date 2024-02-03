nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.20

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 522944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
nVent Electric Price Performance
nVent Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
