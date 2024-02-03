Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.41

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 1103750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,395,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,532,279. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

