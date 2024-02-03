International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$748,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

