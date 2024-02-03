PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

PAXS stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

