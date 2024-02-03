PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $19.36 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 212.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.