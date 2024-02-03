PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $9.88.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.