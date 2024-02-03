PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

