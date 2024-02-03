John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE HTD opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $24.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

