Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 168.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

OKE stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

