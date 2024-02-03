Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,124 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $273.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $207.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

