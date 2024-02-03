Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. Motco grew its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 178,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.5% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

