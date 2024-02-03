Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,227 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

WELL opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

