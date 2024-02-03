Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 703,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 532,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

