Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 64,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,349,000 after acquiring an additional 236,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 178,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $129.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.