Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 88500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
