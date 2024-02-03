Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.28

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$150.28 and last traded at C$150.00, with a volume of 3889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.49.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$465.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

