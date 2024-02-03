Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $142.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 489291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.06. The firm has a market cap of £116.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

