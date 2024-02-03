De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.50

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 151634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.70 ($1.11).

De La Rue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.48 million, a PE ratio of -411.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at De La Rue

In other De La Rue news, insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total value of £22,155 ($28,165.52). 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

