VietNam (LON:VNH) Sets New 1-Year High at $338.00

VietNam Holding (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 3169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.26).

The stock has a market cap of £92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.31.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

