Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 12124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.15.
About Mobile Tornado Group
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
