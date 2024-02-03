Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 12124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.15.

About Mobile Tornado Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.