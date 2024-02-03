Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Trading Down 0.1%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.56. 10,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

