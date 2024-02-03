Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 573,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 91,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.