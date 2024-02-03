Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 206,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 234,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

