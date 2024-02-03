Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.50 EPS.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.