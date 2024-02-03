Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. Kirby has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,695. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

About Kirby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 129,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

