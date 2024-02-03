Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.01 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $611,688,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.