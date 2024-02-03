Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Apple stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

