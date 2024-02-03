Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.23-2.27 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

BSX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 189.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,759,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,331,000 after buying an additional 2,461,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

