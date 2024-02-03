Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.20

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.20 and last traded at $110.76, with a volume of 261192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

