Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

HOLX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

