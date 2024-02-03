Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $460.54 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.69 and its 200 day moving average is $407.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

