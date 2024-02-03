SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 273,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

