Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Down 3.7%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.27. 291,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,613,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.