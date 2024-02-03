Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33. 5,835,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,490,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

