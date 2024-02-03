Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ball by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

