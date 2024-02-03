Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 621.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

