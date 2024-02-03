FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $122.87 and last traded at $121.28. 106,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 193,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

