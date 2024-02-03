Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 2,987 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.