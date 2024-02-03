Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 2,987 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
