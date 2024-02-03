Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

