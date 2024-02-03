Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

