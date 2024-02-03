Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

