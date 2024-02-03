Eagle Strategies LLC Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,802,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $239.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.