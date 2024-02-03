Eagle Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $131.24 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

