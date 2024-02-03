Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Boosted by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,196 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $81,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after buying an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after buying an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after buying an additional 882,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.