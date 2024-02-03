J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,321 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $78,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock opened at $788.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $783.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.