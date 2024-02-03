J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,321 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $78,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $788.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $783.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.