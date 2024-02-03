J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $76,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $395.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.81. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.